Marriage Ceremony Chaos: Vehicle Clash Leads to Injury

A woman sustained injuries during a heated argument at a marriage ceremony in Gokalpuri, northeast Delhi, sparked by a vehicle unable to pass through the 'baraat' procession, according to police reports on Monday.

The incident occurred between Sunday and Monday night, prompting police to reach Ambedkar Bhavan where guests were reportedly attacked with glasses and water bottles.

Following the fracas, a woman was treated at Guru Teg Bahadur Hospital and discharged after medical care. Police registered a case at the Gokalpuri station and detained Ompal, 29, while further investigations continue.

(With inputs from agencies.)