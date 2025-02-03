Political Drama: Allegations and Allegiances in Haryana

In a dramatic turn of events, Haryana Cabinet Minister Anil Vij has accused colleagues of attempting to undermine his electoral success. On Monday, Vij shared images implicating party members allegedly involved with a rival candidate in the previous elections, raising questions about political allegiances.

Despite his vocal concerns, Vij claims no action has been taken, even after 100 days. His allegations highlight internal party discord, with Vij expressing dissatisfaction over the leadership decisions and the lack of accountability among his peers.

Famed for his outspokenness, Vij remains resolute, vowing to undertake a hunger strike to represent the grievances of the people of Ambala. The seasoned politician's statements have intensified the political narrative within Haryana's state governance.

