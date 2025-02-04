U.S. Pushes for $1 Billion in Military Sales to Israel
The Trump administration seeks congressional approval for approximately $1 billion in military exports to Israel, including bombs and armored bulldozers. The proposed sales involve over 4,700 bombs valued at $700 million and equipment from Caterpillar worth more than $300 million, according to The Wall Street Journal.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 04-02-2025 01:07 IST | Created: 04-02-2025 01:07 IST
The Trump administration has formally requested congressional approval for military hardware transfers to Israel worth close to $1 billion, according to a Wall Street Journal report.
The proposed arms deals focus on supplying 4,700 bombs, each weighing 1,000 pounds, which amount to more than $700 million of the total sales value.
Additionally, the deal includes armored bulldozers manufactured by Caterpillar, contributing over $300 million to the proposed package, sources indicated.
(With inputs from agencies.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Trump
- Israel
- military
- sales
- Caterpillar
- congress
- Wall Street Journal
- weapons
- bombs
- hardware
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Sachin Pilot's Promise: Congress' Bold Commitment to Delhi's Voters
Congress Supports SP in High-Stakes Milkipur By-Election Against BJP
Congress Leader Calls for Legal Action Against RSS Chief Amid Rahul's FIR Controversy
Assam Congress Chief Accuses Police of BJP Bias in Rahul Gandhi Case
Constitution Under Threat: Congress Rallies Against Alleged Attacks on Gandhi and Ambedkar