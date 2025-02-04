Left Menu

U.S. Pushes for $1 Billion in Military Sales to Israel

The Trump administration seeks congressional approval for approximately $1 billion in military exports to Israel, including bombs and armored bulldozers. The proposed sales involve over 4,700 bombs valued at $700 million and equipment from Caterpillar worth more than $300 million, according to The Wall Street Journal.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 04-02-2025 01:07 IST | Created: 04-02-2025 01:07 IST
The Trump administration has formally requested congressional approval for military hardware transfers to Israel worth close to $1 billion, according to a Wall Street Journal report.

The proposed arms deals focus on supplying 4,700 bombs, each weighing 1,000 pounds, which amount to more than $700 million of the total sales value.

Additionally, the deal includes armored bulldozers manufactured by Caterpillar, contributing over $300 million to the proposed package, sources indicated.

(With inputs from agencies.)

