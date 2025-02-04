Left Menu

Judge Extends Block on Trump's Controversial Funding Freeze

A federal judge has extended a pause on a funding freeze by the Trump administration, which allegedly overstepped Congress's constitutional powers over spending. The policy, affecting up to $3 trillion, was challenged by advocacy groups and has been put under temporary restraining orders due to potential harm to federally funded organizations.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 04-02-2025 06:28 IST | Created: 04-02-2025 06:28 IST
Judge Extends Block on Trump's Controversial Funding Freeze

In a significant legal development, a federal judge has prolonged a suspension of the Trump administration's contentious funding freeze. This freeze, outlined in a White House budget office memo, potentially affects federal loans, grants, and financial aid.

The decision follows concerns that the freeze may infringe upon Congress's constitutional control over government spending. Advocacy groups had sought judicial intervention, resulting in temporary restraining orders.

Judge Loren AliKhan noted the implications of suspending nearly $3 trillion in financial assistance and emphasized the need for continued oversight. The pause remains as further judicial review is expected.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Rory McIlroy Triumphs at Pebble Beach with Spectacular Performance

Rory McIlroy Triumphs at Pebble Beach with Spectacular Performance

 Global
2
Born into Conflict: The Lasting Impact of War on Human Capital Development
Blog

Born into Conflict: The Lasting Impact of War on Human Capital Development

 Global
3
Delhi Declares Public Holiday for Assembly Elections

Delhi Declares Public Holiday for Assembly Elections

 India
4
Ordinance Looms as Microfinance Harassment Claims Life in Karnataka

Ordinance Looms as Microfinance Harassment Claims Life in Karnataka

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI in scientific research: Are machines the future of discovery?

The creative industry’s AI dilemma: Adapt or be left behind?

Navigating AI’s evolution: Key insights from the Global AI Safety Report

Beyond regulation: How market forces can shape the future of AI safety and accountability

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025