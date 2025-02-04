Judge Extends Block on Trump's Controversial Funding Freeze
A federal judge has extended a pause on a funding freeze by the Trump administration, which allegedly overstepped Congress's constitutional powers over spending. The policy, affecting up to $3 trillion, was challenged by advocacy groups and has been put under temporary restraining orders due to potential harm to federally funded organizations.
In a significant legal development, a federal judge has prolonged a suspension of the Trump administration's contentious funding freeze. This freeze, outlined in a White House budget office memo, potentially affects federal loans, grants, and financial aid.
The decision follows concerns that the freeze may infringe upon Congress's constitutional control over government spending. Advocacy groups had sought judicial intervention, resulting in temporary restraining orders.
Judge Loren AliKhan noted the implications of suspending nearly $3 trillion in financial assistance and emphasized the need for continued oversight. The pause remains as further judicial review is expected.
(With inputs from agencies.)
