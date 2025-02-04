Judge Extends Block on Trump's Controversial Funding Freeze

In a significant legal development, a federal judge has prolonged a suspension of the Trump administration's contentious funding freeze. This freeze, outlined in a White House budget office memo, potentially affects federal loans, grants, and financial aid.

The decision follows concerns that the freeze may infringe upon Congress's constitutional control over government spending. Advocacy groups had sought judicial intervention, resulting in temporary restraining orders.

Judge Loren AliKhan noted the implications of suspending nearly $3 trillion in financial assistance and emphasized the need for continued oversight. The pause remains as further judicial review is expected.

(With inputs from agencies.)