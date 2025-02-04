Left Menu

Jakarta Gay Party Raid Sparks Controversy

Indonesian police detained 56 men at a 'gay sex party' in Jakarta, with three facing potential 15-year sentences for breaching pornography laws. Although homosexuality isn't illegal, it's taboo in Indonesia. Critics argue anti-pornography laws are misused, targeting the gay community.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Jakarta | Updated: 04-02-2025 07:19 IST | Created: 04-02-2025 07:19 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • Indonesia

In Jakarta, Indonesian police apprehended 56 individuals during a 'gay sex party,' with three of them potentially facing lengthy prison sentences for violating pornography laws. The incident occurred at a hotel in South Jakarta, according to police spokesperson Ade Ary Syam Indradi.

While homosexuality is not illegal in most regions of Indonesia, including its capital, it remains a controversial topic in the predominantly Muslim nation. Indradi remarked that the event was centered around personal pleasure, and authorities confiscated condoms and HIV medications from the scene.

Legal action is being pursued against three suspects for organizing the event, under accusations of facilitating pornography, which may result in a 15-year imprisonment. This has reignited debates about the misuse of anti-pornography laws, especially in light of previous raids on LGBTQ venues in Indonesia.

(With inputs from agencies.)

