South Korean Constitutional Crisis: Martial Law Controversy Unfolds
A top South Korean military commander defended President Yoon Suk Yeol's decision to declare martial law but did not confirm if Yoon ordered lawmakers' removal. The Constitutional Court is assessing the impeachment, with a possible presidential election looming. Yoon faces charges of insurrection amid significant political turmoil.
The political turmoil in South Korea escalates as Army Lieutenant General Lee Jin-woo testified in defense of President Yoon Suk Yeol's controversial martial law declaration. Lee expressed trust in Yoon's decision as a legitimate move while testifying at a Constitutional Court trial addressing the president's impeachment.
Yoon Suk Yeol, who faces allegations of insurrection following the Dec. 3 martial law decree, argues his actions were misconstrued. The Constitutional Court is now reviewing parliament's decision to impeach Yoon, with an ultimate decision on his political future pending trial outcomes.
As impeachment proceedings continue, Lee and other high-ranking officials face serious charges related to insurrection. The political landscape is tense, with potential consequences including a new presidential election and heightened scrutiny over Yoon's leadership.
