Arun Deo Gautam Steps In as Chhattisgarh's Acting DGP

Arun Deo Gautam, a 1992-batch IPS officer, has been appointed as the acting Director General of Police (DGP) for Chhattisgarh. He takes over from Ashok Juneja, who retired recently. Gautam will hold the current portfolios in addition to his new role until further notice, as per the state order.
In a recent development, the Chhattisgarh government has appointed Arun Deo Gautam as the acting Director General of Police (DGP). The 1992-batch IPS officer is set to fill the shoes of Ashok Juneja, who stepped down after his retirement.
According to the state home department’s order, Gautam, who also serves as the director general of Home Guard and Civil Security, will continue to manage his existing responsibilities. He will temporarily handle the duties of DGP until further instructions are issued.
Ashok Juneja, a 1989-batch IPS officer, was originally appointed as acting DGP in November 2021 and secured the full-time position in August 2022. Despite being scheduled to retire last year, he received a six-month extension from the state government.
