Back to Rubble: The Return of the Mohammed Family to Gaza

The Mohammed family embarked on a poignant journey back to the ruins of their home in Gaza following a fragile ceasefire. Huddled around a campfire the previous night, they expressed a mix of excitement and apprehension for the days ahead.

The conflict, which began with a deadly attack by Hamas and led to an intense military response from Israel, displaced nearly all inhabitants of the strip, according to local authorities. Though many lost their homes in airstrikes, a ceasefire deal has allowed families to attempt a return, confronting the remnants of their former lives.

Trekking north through districts marked by devastation, the Mohammed family witnessed the stark contrast between the beautiful Mediterranean and the harsh reality of war's aftermath. Despite the rubble, they found moments of joy, reuniting with neighbors and hoping the ceasefire endures long enough to rebuild.

