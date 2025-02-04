Left Menu

Bribery Bust: Mathura Officials Caught in Rs 70,000 Scandal

Mathura District Panchayat Raj Officer Kiran Chaudhary and former driver Vijendra Singh were caught accepting a Rs 70,000 bribe. The vigilante operation was based on a complaint by Gram Pradhan Pratap Singh Rana, revealing misuse of power by Chaudhary. Legal proceedings have begun following their arrest.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Lucknow | Updated: 04-02-2025 19:57 IST | Created: 04-02-2025 19:57 IST
Bribery Bust: Mathura Officials Caught in Rs 70,000 Scandal
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The Vigilance Department of Uttar Pradesh has uncovered a major bribery scandal in Mathura, leading to the arrest of District Panchayat Raj Officer Kiran Chaudhary and retired driver Vijendra Singh. The duo was apprehended while accepting a Rs 70,000 bribe, according to a departmental statement.

This operation by the Agra unit of the Vigilance Department followed a complaint from Pratap Singh Rana, the Gram Pradhan of Jhudawai village. Rana alleged that DPRO Chaudhary demanded a bribe to file a favorable report, misusing her official position, with Singh acting as her intermediary.

An inquiry confirmed these allegations, resulting in the arrest of Chaudhary and Singh. The authorities have initiated legal proceedings to address this case of corruption, highlighting vigilance against administrative misconduct.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Rory McIlroy Triumphs at Pebble Beach with Spectacular Performance

Rory McIlroy Triumphs at Pebble Beach with Spectacular Performance

 Global
2
Born into Conflict: The Lasting Impact of War on Human Capital Development
Blog

Born into Conflict: The Lasting Impact of War on Human Capital Development

 Global
3
Delhi Declares Public Holiday for Assembly Elections

Delhi Declares Public Holiday for Assembly Elections

 India
4
Ordinance Looms as Microfinance Harassment Claims Life in Karnataka

Ordinance Looms as Microfinance Harassment Claims Life in Karnataka

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The next AI leap: LLMs can process multimedia without pre-trained data

Machine Learning and Explainable AI revolutionize diabetes prediction

AI in healthcare: ChatGPT’s potential, pitfalls, and future

The dawn of intelligent creativity: Merging AI, data, and creative expressions

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025