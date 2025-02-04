Bribery Bust: Mathura Officials Caught in Rs 70,000 Scandal
Mathura District Panchayat Raj Officer Kiran Chaudhary and former driver Vijendra Singh were caught accepting a Rs 70,000 bribe. The vigilante operation was based on a complaint by Gram Pradhan Pratap Singh Rana, revealing misuse of power by Chaudhary. Legal proceedings have begun following their arrest.
The Vigilance Department of Uttar Pradesh has uncovered a major bribery scandal in Mathura, leading to the arrest of District Panchayat Raj Officer Kiran Chaudhary and retired driver Vijendra Singh. The duo was apprehended while accepting a Rs 70,000 bribe, according to a departmental statement.
This operation by the Agra unit of the Vigilance Department followed a complaint from Pratap Singh Rana, the Gram Pradhan of Jhudawai village. Rana alleged that DPRO Chaudhary demanded a bribe to file a favorable report, misusing her official position, with Singh acting as her intermediary.
An inquiry confirmed these allegations, resulting in the arrest of Chaudhary and Singh. The authorities have initiated legal proceedings to address this case of corruption, highlighting vigilance against administrative misconduct.
