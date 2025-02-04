Left Menu

Putin's Tune: Intervision Revival Strikes Chord Against Western Culture

Russian President Vladimir Putin has revived the Intervision Song Contest, a Soviet-era answer to Eurovision, emphasizing traditional family values. Slated for Moscow, the event welcomes countries like China and Cuba. The contest demands non-political themes and respect for cultural and religious traditions.

Russian President Vladimir Putin has announced the revival of the Intervision Song Contest, aiming to counteract what he perceives as the decadence of modern Western culture. The contest, which first emerged during the Soviet era, is set to take place in Moscow this year.

Countries deemed 'friendly' to Russia, such as China, Cuba, and Brazil, are expected to participate. This comes after Russia's ban from the Eurovision Song Contest in 2022 due to tensions with Ukraine.

Unlike Eurovision, Intervision will focus on traditional family values and exclude political themes in its performances. Participating countries must adhere to guidelines that respect the cultural, ethical, and religious traditions of other nations, as outlined in event planning documents.

(With inputs from agencies.)

