Major Administrative Reshuffle in Maharashtra: Key IAS Transfers Announced

The Maharashtra government has reshuffled 13 IAS officers, including Pravin Darade, now principal secretary in the Cooperation, Marketing and Textile Department. Key positions have been filled with new appointments, impacting multiple departments such as Skill Development, Information Technology, and City Development.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 04-02-2025 22:24 IST | Created: 04-02-2025 22:24 IST
The Maharashtra government executed a significant administrative reshuffle on Tuesday, transferring 13 IAS officers to different posts across various departments. Notably, Pravin Darade has been appointed as the principal secretary in the Cooperation, Marketing and Textile Department.

Pankaj Kumar, from the 2002 IAS batch, has been designated as secretary and special enquiry officer (2) in the General Administration Department. In the realm of Skill Development and Entrepreneurship, Nitin Patil takes over as commissioner while P K Dange replaces him in the State Human Rights Commission.

Shweta Singhal, former secretary to the governor, takes on the role of Amravati divisional commissioner, succeeded by Prashant Narnaware. Meanwhile, positions in Information Technology, State Tax, and the Integrated Tribal Development Project have seen new postings aimed to enhance governance efficacy.

(With inputs from agencies.)

