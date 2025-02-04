Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann Enforces Stricter Policing Protocols

On Tuesday, Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann implemented stringent directives for the state police to conduct fair investigations into false FIR allegations, as highlighted by Director General of Police Gaurav Yadav.

Mann urged senior police officials to undertake surprise inspections and maintain public engagement to ensure professional policing standards, aiming to curb crime in Punjab.

Addressing media, Yadav attributed recent police station disturbances to Pakistan's ISI, reaffirming the state's dedication to maintaining peace, including upgrading jails with a Rs 500 crore investment for increased security.

