Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann Enforces Stricter Policing Protocols
Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann orders fair investigations in false FIR cases, emphasizing professional policing and surprise inspections. The government targets peace amid claims of ISI disturbance and plans to upgrade jails, including a new facility for hardcore criminals, to enhance state security.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Chandigarh | Updated: 04-02-2025 22:40 IST | Created: 04-02-2025 22:40 IST
On Tuesday, Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann implemented stringent directives for the state police to conduct fair investigations into false FIR allegations, as highlighted by Director General of Police Gaurav Yadav.
Mann urged senior police officials to undertake surprise inspections and maintain public engagement to ensure professional policing standards, aiming to curb crime in Punjab.
Addressing media, Yadav attributed recent police station disturbances to Pakistan's ISI, reaffirming the state's dedication to maintaining peace, including upgrading jails with a Rs 500 crore investment for increased security.
(With inputs from agencies.)
