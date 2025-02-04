Left Menu

Tragedy Strikes Orebro: Deadly Shooting at Swedish Adult Education Centre

A tragic shooting at a Swedish adult education centre in Orebro resulted in approximately 10 fatalities, including the gunman. The incident occurred after a national exam, with police stating the assailant acted alone. Authorities are investigating and a press conference is scheduled with national leaders.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Orebro | Updated: 04-02-2025 23:33 IST | Created: 04-02-2025 23:33 IST
Tragedy Strikes Orebro: Deadly Shooting at Swedish Adult Education Centre
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • Sweden

In a shocking and tragic incident, Swedish police reported that about 10 individuals, including the gunman, were killed in a shooting at an adult education centre in Orebro, 125 miles west of Stockholm. The death toll may rise as authorities assess the extensive damage at the scene.

The shooting took place around 12:30 pm local time, shortly after a national exam when many students had already left the campus. Those who remained experienced terror and were forced to shelter in nearby buildings or be evacuated. Police confirmed the shooter acted alone and was not previously known to authorities.

Prime Minister Ulf Kristersson described it as 'a very painful day for all of Sweden' and is set to address the nation alongside Justice Minister Gunnar Strömmer. The incident marks a rare occurrence of gun violence in Swedish schools, with no initial links to terrorism.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
TCI Safe Safar: Steering Towards Safer Roads in India

TCI Safe Safar: Steering Towards Safer Roads in India

 Global
2
Sweden School Tragedy: Multiple Fatalities Reported

Sweden School Tragedy: Multiple Fatalities Reported

 Sweden
3
Anmol Kharb Shines: Dominates at National Games

Anmol Kharb Shines: Dominates at National Games

 Global
4
Sanjay Singh Questions Electoral Integrity Amidst BJP Allegations

Sanjay Singh Questions Electoral Integrity Amidst BJP Allegations

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The next AI leap: LLMs can process multimedia without pre-trained data

Machine Learning and Explainable AI revolutionize diabetes prediction

AI in healthcare: ChatGPT’s potential, pitfalls, and future

The dawn of intelligent creativity: Merging AI, data, and creative expressions

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025