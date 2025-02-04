Tragedy Strikes Orebro: Deadly Shooting at Swedish Adult Education Centre

In a shocking and tragic incident, Swedish police reported that about 10 individuals, including the gunman, were killed in a shooting at an adult education centre in Orebro, 125 miles west of Stockholm. The death toll may rise as authorities assess the extensive damage at the scene.

The shooting took place around 12:30 pm local time, shortly after a national exam when many students had already left the campus. Those who remained experienced terror and were forced to shelter in nearby buildings or be evacuated. Police confirmed the shooter acted alone and was not previously known to authorities.

Prime Minister Ulf Kristersson described it as 'a very painful day for all of Sweden' and is set to address the nation alongside Justice Minister Gunnar Strömmer. The incident marks a rare occurrence of gun violence in Swedish schools, with no initial links to terrorism.

