Left Menu

US Withdraws from UN Human Rights and Cultural Bodies Citing Bias

President Donald Trump issued an executive order to withdraw the U.S. from the UN Human Rights Council and prohibit funding for UN agencies accused of anti-Semitism. This action reflects longstanding accusations against the UN for bias towards Israel and necessitates a review of the US's participation in UNESCO.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Newyork | Updated: 05-02-2025 10:25 IST | Created: 05-02-2025 10:25 IST
US Withdraws from UN Human Rights and Cultural Bodies Citing Bias

In a bold move, President Donald Trump has signed an executive order withdrawing the United States from the United Nations Human Rights Council (UNHRC) and cutting funding for the UN Relief and Works Agency for Palestine Refugees (UNRWA). The decision underscores ongoing frustrations with perceived biases against Israel within these institutions.

The executive order also directs a comprehensive review of U.S. involvement with the UN's Educational, Scientific, and Cultural Organisation (UNESCO). Critics have long accused these bodies of downplaying Israel's historical and cultural ties to certain regions, prompting the U.S. and Israel's withdrawal from UNESCO in 2019.

According to the White House, countries like Iran, China, and Cuba exploit the UNHRC to deflect their own human rights abuses. Consequently, the U.S. will halt its participation, further distancing itself from organisations it views as contrary to American interests and those of its allies.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Sweden School Tragedy: Multiple Fatalities Reported

Sweden School Tragedy: Multiple Fatalities Reported

 Sweden
2
Anmol Kharb Shines: Dominates at National Games

Anmol Kharb Shines: Dominates at National Games

 Global
3
Sanjay Singh Questions Electoral Integrity Amidst BJP Allegations

Sanjay Singh Questions Electoral Integrity Amidst BJP Allegations

 India
4
I thank people for giving me an opportunity to respond to President's Address in Lok Sabha 14 times: PM Narendra Modi in Lok Sabha.

I thank people for giving me an opportunity to respond to President's Addres...

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The next AI leap: LLMs can process multimedia without pre-trained data

Machine Learning and Explainable AI revolutionize diabetes prediction

AI in healthcare: ChatGPT’s potential, pitfalls, and future

The dawn of intelligent creativity: Merging AI, data, and creative expressions

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025