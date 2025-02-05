US Withdraws from UN Human Rights and Cultural Bodies Citing Bias

In a bold move, President Donald Trump has signed an executive order withdrawing the United States from the United Nations Human Rights Council (UNHRC) and cutting funding for the UN Relief and Works Agency for Palestine Refugees (UNRWA). The decision underscores ongoing frustrations with perceived biases against Israel within these institutions.

The executive order also directs a comprehensive review of U.S. involvement with the UN's Educational, Scientific, and Cultural Organisation (UNESCO). Critics have long accused these bodies of downplaying Israel's historical and cultural ties to certain regions, prompting the U.S. and Israel's withdrawal from UNESCO in 2019.

According to the White House, countries like Iran, China, and Cuba exploit the UNHRC to deflect their own human rights abuses. Consequently, the U.S. will halt its participation, further distancing itself from organisations it views as contrary to American interests and those of its allies.

(With inputs from agencies.)