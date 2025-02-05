Left Menu

Britain Boosts Financial Aid for Ukraine: Lammy's Pledge

Britain's Foreign Minister David Lammy pledges 55 million pounds in additional support for Ukraine during his visit to Kyiv. The aid package, aimed at strengthening Ukraine's position in the ongoing conflict with Russia, includes funds for energy projects, business recovery, and community services.

Devdiscourse News Desk | London | Updated: 05-02-2025 12:38 IST | Created: 05-02-2025 12:38 IST
Britain Boosts Financial Aid for Ukraine: Lammy's Pledge
Britain's Foreign Minister David Lammy will announce an additional 55 million pounds of financial support for Ukraine during his visit to Kyiv on Wednesday. This visit marks Lammy's second trip to Ukraine since assuming his role last year. He will meet with President Volodymyr Zelenskiy and other government members to discuss collaborative efforts with international partners to bolster Ukraine's position.

Lammy's arrival in Kyiv coincides with Ukraine's efforts to build strong ties with the new U.S. administration under President Donald Trump, who aims to resolve the ongoing conflict with Russia swiftly. Lammy emphasized the UK's unwavering support, stating, "We are determined to put Ukraine in the strongest possible position, both in its fight against Russia and beyond."

The UK will allocate three million pounds to aid the delivery of Ukrainian grain and food produce to Syria, aiming to restore relations post the ouster of Russian ally, Bashar al-Assad. The UK Foreign Office detailed the financial package, which includes 17 million pounds for energy projects, 10 million for Ukrainian business recovery, and 25 million for community services, part of a broader 977 million-pound commitment to the region since the invasion began in 2022.

(With inputs from agencies.)

