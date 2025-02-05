Gripping Rivalry Sparks Murder: The Gataru Gang Saga
In a daylight murder, Gataru gang leader Sumit Jandyal was killed over gang rivalry. Police arrested 11 individuals, including juveniles and key conspirators, linked to the crime. Authorities are tracing financial connections while seeking the extradition of the main orchestrator, currently abroad.
In a shocking daylight incident, police have arrested 11 individuals linked to the murder of Sumit Jandyal, a notorious Gataru gang leader, amid simmering gang rivalries.
The main plotter, operating from outside India, has been identified as efforts continue to extradite him back to face justice.
Authorities are delving into financial transactions surrounding Jandyal's killing, warning criminal factions of strict action against gang-related crimes.
