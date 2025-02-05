Gripping Rivalry Sparks Murder: The Gataru Gang Saga

In a shocking daylight incident, police have arrested 11 individuals linked to the murder of Sumit Jandyal, a notorious Gataru gang leader, amid simmering gang rivalries.

The main plotter, operating from outside India, has been identified as efforts continue to extradite him back to face justice.

Authorities are delving into financial transactions surrounding Jandyal's killing, warning criminal factions of strict action against gang-related crimes.

(With inputs from agencies.)