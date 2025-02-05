Left Menu

Rebels Seize Key Town Amid Congo Conflict

Rwandan-backed M23 rebels have taken control of Nyabibwe in eastern Congo, breaching a ceasefire. The capture raises fears of a push toward Bukavu, displacing many and escalating regional tensions. Meanwhile, Congo accuses Rwanda of exploiting its minerals, amid discussions in parliament for conflict resolutions.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 05-02-2025 21:11 IST | Created: 05-02-2025 21:11 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

In a significant development, Rwandan-backed M23 rebels have captured Nyabibwe, a crucial town in Congo's eastern region. The takeover violates a recent ceasefire agreement and brings the rebels closer to Bukavu, as reported by eight sources on Wednesday.

The fall of Nyabibwe was confirmed by local officials and international entities who cited clashes between the M23 and government forces. Congo's Communications Minister, Patrick Muyaya, noted the government's resistance, while the rebels remained unresponsive to requests for comment.

This event is causing alarm as it revives fears of further unrest, following the M23's previous capture of Goma. The situation is compounded by accusations against Rwanda for exploiting Congo's mineral wealth, a point of contention also discussed in Congo's parliamentary sessions.

(With inputs from agencies.)

