Left Menu

Teacher's Hidden Wealth: Uncovering Crores in Assets

A government school teacher in Shivpuri district, Suresh Singh Bhadoriya, was found with assets worth Rs 8.36 crore, disproportionate to his known income. The Economic Offences Wing raided his residence, uncovering properties, vehicles, and more. A corruption case is filed under the Prevention of Corruption Act.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Shivpuri | Updated: 05-02-2025 23:16 IST | Created: 05-02-2025 23:16 IST
Teacher's Hidden Wealth: Uncovering Crores in Assets
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

A government primary school teacher in Madhya Pradesh's Shivpuri district has been found to possess assets worth an astonishing Rs 8.36 crore. Included among these are 52 plots of land, far exceeding his known financial resources, according to an official statement.

The Economic Offences Wing (EOW) of the Gwalior police conducted a raid early Wednesday at the residence of the teacher, identified as Suresh Singh Bhadoriya, in the town of Bhounti. This revelation was confirmed by Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP) DP Gupta.

Bhadoriya, along with his family, was found to own an array of assets including plots, shops, houses, vehicles, gold, silver, and agricultural equipment. A stark contrast to his total earned salary of Rs 38.04 lakh, as per EOW's probe. Authorities have registered a case under the Prevention of Corruption Act following the recovery of bank documents during the raid.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Beauden Barrett Advocates Japanese Return to Super Rugby

Beauden Barrett Advocates Japanese Return to Super Rugby

 Global
2
Transformative Urban Initiatives: Himachal Pradesh's Digital Leap

Transformative Urban Initiatives: Himachal Pradesh's Digital Leap

 India
3
Amit Shah Highlights Transparent Job Distribution and Development Initiatives in Tripura

Amit Shah Highlights Transparent Job Distribution and Development Initiative...

 Global
4
GFC: Revolutionizing Skincare with Autologous Growth Factor

GFC: Revolutionizing Skincare with Autologous Growth Factor

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Rethinking AI safety: Why context matters in agent security

Web accessibility gaps in the Global South: Who gets left behind?

Caught on camera? The hidden risks of geolocation data for at-risk users

Do provocations make AI users think more critically?

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025