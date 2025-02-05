Teacher's Hidden Wealth: Uncovering Crores in Assets

A government primary school teacher in Madhya Pradesh's Shivpuri district has been found to possess assets worth an astonishing Rs 8.36 crore. Included among these are 52 plots of land, far exceeding his known financial resources, according to an official statement.

The Economic Offences Wing (EOW) of the Gwalior police conducted a raid early Wednesday at the residence of the teacher, identified as Suresh Singh Bhadoriya, in the town of Bhounti. This revelation was confirmed by Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP) DP Gupta.

Bhadoriya, along with his family, was found to own an array of assets including plots, shops, houses, vehicles, gold, silver, and agricultural equipment. A stark contrast to his total earned salary of Rs 38.04 lakh, as per EOW's probe. Authorities have registered a case under the Prevention of Corruption Act following the recovery of bank documents during the raid.

