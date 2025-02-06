Aid Upheaval: USAID Shutdown Sparks Global Crisis

In an unexpected move, the Trump administration's decision to shutdown the United States Agency for International Development (USAID) has sparked chaos both domestically and internationally. Bereft aid workers scramble to adapt as vital global projects come to a startling halt.

Protests erupted in Washington, with hundreds rallying outside the Capitol. Lawmakers, particularly Democrats, vehemently oppose the shutdown, describing it as a 'coup.' The freeze affects key health services globally, with billions at stake and international partners blindsided.

The ramifications extend far beyond borders as USAID-supported programs, credited for combating epidemics and aiding educational efforts worldwide, face uncertain futures. This abrupt policy shift is perceived as a threat to global humanitarian influence and strategic alliances.

(With inputs from agencies.)