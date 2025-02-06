Elon Musk's Email System Faces Scrutiny Over Security Risks

Elon Musk's involvement in a government email system is raising security concerns amidst allegations of bypassed protocols. A recent court filing highlights the absence of a mandatory privacy impact assessment, sparking fears over potential data risks for federal employees.

The Office of Personnel Management officers have disclosed that this system, in question, operates entirely on government machines and does not involve an external server. Yet, apprehension remains about the system's origins and its employment without proper governmental oversight.

Adding to the debate, Democratic senators have expressed skepticism about the team's vetting process, questioning how Musk's associates are granted access to sensitive data without adequate scrutiny or authority. The situation continues to unfold as OPM denies claims of foreign hardware usage.

(With inputs from agencies.)