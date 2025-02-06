Elon Musk's Email System Faces Scrutiny Over Security Risks
A court filing has revealed that an email system associated with Elon Musk is under scrutiny for potentially flouting security protocols. Concern has arisen over its use on government computers without a privacy impact assessment, putting federal employee data at risk. Senators have queried the Trump administration's vetting measures.
Elon Musk's involvement in a government email system is raising security concerns amidst allegations of bypassed protocols. A recent court filing highlights the absence of a mandatory privacy impact assessment, sparking fears over potential data risks for federal employees.
The Office of Personnel Management officers have disclosed that this system, in question, operates entirely on government machines and does not involve an external server. Yet, apprehension remains about the system's origins and its employment without proper governmental oversight.
Adding to the debate, Democratic senators have expressed skepticism about the team's vetting process, questioning how Musk's associates are granted access to sensitive data without adequate scrutiny or authority. The situation continues to unfold as OPM denies claims of foreign hardware usage.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Amit Shah Unveils Development Projects in Gujarat
Strategic Developments: Andhra Pradesh Eyes Global Trade Opportunities
Uttar Pradesh Cabinet Pushes Forward with Strategic Development Initiatives
President Murmu Urges Probationary Officers to Foster Citizen-Centric Governance and Drive Inclusive Development
Uttarakhand's Urban Local Body Polls: A Battle for Development