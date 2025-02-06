Diplomatic Strengthening: Xi Jinping Meets Thai Prime Minister in Beijing
During a diplomatic engagement, China's President Xi Jinping and Thai Prime Minister Paetongtarn Shinawatra met in Beijing, as reported by Xinhua news agency. The meeting is seen as a step towards strengthening bilateral relations, reflecting ongoing regional collaboration efforts between China and Thailand in multiple sectors.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Beijing | Updated: 06-02-2025 07:15 IST | Created: 06-02-2025 07:15 IST
- Country:
- China
China's President Xi Jinping engaged in a noteworthy diplomatic interaction by meeting with Thailand's Prime Minister, Paetongtarn Shinawatra, in Beijing. This meeting was covered by China's state news agency, Xinhua, bringing attention to the strengthening ties between the two nations.
The discussion is deemed a significant move towards solidifying their bilateral relations, as both leaders look to fortify regional collaboration across diverse sectors.
This meeting underscores the strategic partnerships forming in the region, emphasizing mutual interests in economic development and security.
(With inputs from agencies.)
Advertisement