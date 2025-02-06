Niger's Security Crisis: Rising Threats Near Burkina Faso Border

An ambush by a group of criminals has claimed the lives of at least 10 Nigerien soldiers near the country's border with Burkina Faso, Niger's military junta revealed earlier this week.

On Monday, a specialized intervention unit was dispatched to west Niger to apprehend cattle-stealing criminals in Takzat village. The operation took a tragic turn when internal security forces were ambushed, leading to the fatalities, as confirmed in a Wednesday night military statement. The identity of the attackers remains unspecified.

Despite the setback, the military reported neutralizing 15 terrorists on Tuesday. Niger, along with neighbors Burkina Faso and Mali, faces an ongoing jihadist insurgency. After military coups, these nations have sought security support from Russia instead of French forces, forming the Alliance of Sahel States. However, the security scenario has deteriorated, marked by escalating violence and civilian casualties.

