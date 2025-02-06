Left Menu

Niger's Security Crisis: Rising Threats Near Burkina Faso Border

An ambush by a group of criminals resulted in the deaths of at least 10 Nigerien soldiers near the Burkina Faso border. The attack, part of ongoing challenges in the Sahel region, underscores the rising insurgent threat and the complex security dynamics following recent military coups.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Dakar | Updated: 06-02-2025 16:34 IST | Created: 06-02-2025 16:05 IST
Niger's Security Crisis: Rising Threats Near Burkina Faso Border
Representative Image Image Credit: Wikipedia
  • Country:
  • Senegal

An ambush by a group of criminals has claimed the lives of at least 10 Nigerien soldiers near the country's border with Burkina Faso, Niger's military junta revealed earlier this week.

On Monday, a specialized intervention unit was dispatched to west Niger to apprehend cattle-stealing criminals in Takzat village. The operation took a tragic turn when internal security forces were ambushed, leading to the fatalities, as confirmed in a Wednesday night military statement. The identity of the attackers remains unspecified.

Despite the setback, the military reported neutralizing 15 terrorists on Tuesday. Niger, along with neighbors Burkina Faso and Mali, faces an ongoing jihadist insurgency. After military coups, these nations have sought security support from Russia instead of French forces, forming the Alliance of Sahel States. However, the security scenario has deteriorated, marked by escalating violence and civilian casualties.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Beauden Barrett Advocates Japanese Return to Super Rugby

Beauden Barrett Advocates Japanese Return to Super Rugby

 Global
2
Transformative Urban Initiatives: Himachal Pradesh's Digital Leap

Transformative Urban Initiatives: Himachal Pradesh's Digital Leap

 India
3
Amit Shah Highlights Transparent Job Distribution and Development Initiatives in Tripura

Amit Shah Highlights Transparent Job Distribution and Development Initiative...

 Global
4
GFC: Revolutionizing Skincare with Autologous Growth Factor

GFC: Revolutionizing Skincare with Autologous Growth Factor

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How Temperature Uncertainty Impacts Firm Growth and Investment

How Climate Change and Conflict Are Fueling a Global Food Crisis

AI’s next leap? Study reveals how language games can break learning barriers

Hacked intelligence? New study exposes stealthy backdoor in customized LLMs

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025