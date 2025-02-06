Left Menu

No Immediate Salary Hike for Supreme Court, High Court Judges

The Indian government announced in the Rajya Sabha that there is no current proposal to increase the salary, allowances, and pensions of Supreme Court and High Court judges, last revised in 2017 following the 7th Pay Commission recommendations.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 06-02-2025 17:21 IST | Created: 06-02-2025 17:17 IST
No Immediate Salary Hike for Supreme Court, High Court Judges
Rajya Sabha Image Credit:
  • Country:
  • India

The Indian government clarified in the Rajya Sabha that there is currently no proposal to increase the salaries or allowances of judges in the Supreme Court and High Courts. Law Minister Arjun Ram Meghwal made this statement, confirming no plans are under consideration for such enhancements.

According to Meghwal, the remuneration and benefits for judges are regulated by two key laws passed in 1954 and 1958. The last adjustment was implemented from January 1, 2016, following recommendations from the 7th Pay Commission.

At present, the Chief Justice of India earns Rs 2.80 lakh monthly, while Supreme Court judges and Chief Justices of High Courts earn Rs 2.50 lakh. High Court judges receive Rs 2.25 lakh per month, and discussions about the 8th Pay Commission remain ongoing.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Beauden Barrett Advocates Japanese Return to Super Rugby

Beauden Barrett Advocates Japanese Return to Super Rugby

 Global
2
Transformative Urban Initiatives: Himachal Pradesh's Digital Leap

Transformative Urban Initiatives: Himachal Pradesh's Digital Leap

 India
3
Amit Shah Highlights Transparent Job Distribution and Development Initiatives in Tripura

Amit Shah Highlights Transparent Job Distribution and Development Initiative...

 Global
4
GFC: Revolutionizing Skincare with Autologous Growth Factor

GFC: Revolutionizing Skincare with Autologous Growth Factor

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How Temperature Uncertainty Impacts Firm Growth and Investment

How Climate Change and Conflict Are Fueling a Global Food Crisis

AI’s next leap? Study reveals how language games can break learning barriers

Hacked intelligence? New study exposes stealthy backdoor in customized LLMs

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025