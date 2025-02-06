No Immediate Salary Hike for Supreme Court, High Court Judges

The Indian government clarified in the Rajya Sabha that there is currently no proposal to increase the salaries or allowances of judges in the Supreme Court and High Courts. Law Minister Arjun Ram Meghwal made this statement, confirming no plans are under consideration for such enhancements.

According to Meghwal, the remuneration and benefits for judges are regulated by two key laws passed in 1954 and 1958. The last adjustment was implemented from January 1, 2016, following recommendations from the 7th Pay Commission.

At present, the Chief Justice of India earns Rs 2.80 lakh monthly, while Supreme Court judges and Chief Justices of High Courts earn Rs 2.50 lakh. High Court judges receive Rs 2.25 lakh per month, and discussions about the 8th Pay Commission remain ongoing.

(With inputs from agencies.)