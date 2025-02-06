Teen's Hoax Uncovered: VPN Fuels Bomb Threat Fears in Noida Schools

A 15-year-old student has been detained by Noida police for sending fake bomb threat emails to four local schools. The teenager utilized VPN technology to mask his location, aiming to avoid attending classes. Authorities confirmed that there was no real threat and classes resumed after a thorough inspection of the premises.

Emails containing the bomb threats were sent to four schools in Noida, namely Step By Step, The Heritage School, Gyanshree, and Mayoor School, late on Tuesday night. On receiving these threats, school authorities informed the police the next day, prompting an immediate response involving multiple emergency services, including the bomb and dog squads.

Deputy Commissioner of Police Ram Badan Singh confirmed that an investigation led to the arrest of the student suspect, who was subsequently presented before the Juvenile Court. An FIR has been filed under various sections of the Bhartiya Nyay Sanhita (BNS) and the IT Act. The student admitted to studying similar incidents online before executing his plan.

(With inputs from agencies.)