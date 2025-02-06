Vijay Urges Swift Action on Tamil Nadu Caste Census

Actor and Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam president Vijay has called out the central and state governments for delaying the long-anticipated caste census, pressing for immediate action to initiate the official enumeration process.

Vijay expressed his consternation over Tamil Nadu's inaction, comparing it unfavorably to states such as Bihar, Karnataka, and Telangana, where the caste census has already been undertaken. The failure to act, according to Vijay, reflects a broader governmental tendency to sideline this crucial issue.

He warned that this delay serves only to delay social justice efforts. Vijay further asserted that the public is acutely aware of the government's stance against conducting the caste census, and predicted that the ruling parties' pretense would soon be exposed.

(With inputs from agencies.)