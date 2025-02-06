Audacity Unchecked: Assault on Indore Police Officer Sparks Outrage

Two individuals, including an employee of the jail department, have been apprehended in Indore for allegedly taking a police sub-inspector hostage and assaulting him, according to official sources on Thursday.

The incident, recorded on video, shows the suspects harassing and beating the officer while demanding his name before forcing him into their luxury vehicle. This occurred early Wednesday morning as sub-inspector T Ekka was conducting vehicle checks in the Banganga police jurisdiction, stated Additional Deputy Commissioner of Police Rajesh Dandotia.

The suspects, Vikas Dabi, a 29-year-old jail guard on leave, and Ravi Rathore, 25, have been arrested, with investigations ongoing, Dandotia said. Two more suspects, identified as Arvind and Vikas, are at large. State Congress president Jitu Patwari criticized the incident, highlighting growing insecurity among police and demanding action to curb criminal audacity within the state.

