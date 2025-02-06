Left Menu

Audacity Unchecked: Assault on Indore Police Officer Sparks Outrage

In Indore, two individuals were arrested for allegedly holding a police sub-inspector hostage and assaulting him. The incident raises concerns about law enforcement's safety in the region. State Congress president Jitu Patwari has demanded strict action against such audacious attacks and criticized political interference in police operations.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Indore | Updated: 06-02-2025 20:02 IST | Created: 06-02-2025 20:02 IST
Two individuals, including an employee of the jail department, have been apprehended in Indore for allegedly taking a police sub-inspector hostage and assaulting him, according to official sources on Thursday.

The incident, recorded on video, shows the suspects harassing and beating the officer while demanding his name before forcing him into their luxury vehicle. This occurred early Wednesday morning as sub-inspector T Ekka was conducting vehicle checks in the Banganga police jurisdiction, stated Additional Deputy Commissioner of Police Rajesh Dandotia.

The suspects, Vikas Dabi, a 29-year-old jail guard on leave, and Ravi Rathore, 25, have been arrested, with investigations ongoing, Dandotia said. Two more suspects, identified as Arvind and Vikas, are at large. State Congress president Jitu Patwari criticized the incident, highlighting growing insecurity among police and demanding action to curb criminal audacity within the state.

