Federal Judge Delays Deadline for Workers' Resignation Program

A federal judge has delayed the deadline for U.S. government employees to opt into the Trump administration's 'deferred resignation' program. The program offers nearly eight months of pay and benefits for those who choose to leave their jobs.

U.S. District Judge George O'Toole made this decision in Boston on Thursday. He acted at the request of unions representing over 800,000 federal employees. The unions are seeking to challenge the program legally.

The deadline extension, now set for Monday, allows workers more time to consider the offer while the legal process unfolds.

