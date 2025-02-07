Marco Rubio's Strategic Middle East Tour: Key Diplomatic Endeavour

U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio is preparing for a pivotal diplomatic mission to the Middle East, reports suggest. The visit is planned post the Munich Security Conference, which opens on February 14.

According to sources from Axios, Rubio's agenda includes stops in Israel, the United Arab Emirates, and Saudi Arabia, with the possibility of more countries being added to the itinerary.

This tour aims to fortify U.S. foreign relations in the region, reflecting the strategic importance the U.S. places on Middle Eastern ties.

(With inputs from agencies.)