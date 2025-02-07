In a tragic escalation of violence, at least 10 soldiers were killed by armed assailants in Nigeria's western region. The soldiers were part of a military unit on a mission near the Burkina Faso border, aiming to catch cattle rustlers, according to a statement from Nigeria's ruling junta.

The ambush marks yet another incident in the ongoing battle against insurgency in the Sahel region, with Nigeria and its neighbors, Burkina Faso and Mali, facing increasing challenges from jihadi groups allied with al-Qaida and the Islamic State. While the attackers fled the scene, the military managed to neutralize 15 alleged terrorists shortly thereafter.

Experts highlight that the security landscape in the Sahel has deteriorated since military juntas took control in these nations, coinciding with the expulsion of French forces and the replacement by Russian mercenary assistance. As the instability grows, the newly formed Alliance of Sahel States struggles to contain the situation, with civilian fatalities rising sharply.

