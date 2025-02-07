Left Menu

Puntland Forces Mount Offensive Against IS in Somalia

Security forces from Somalia's Puntland region have made significant advances against IS, capturing territory in a strategic offensive. With international backing at stake, officials emphasize the dire need for support as the conflict against IS, backed by foreign fighters and extortion revenues, continues to escalate.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 07-02-2025 12:41 IST | Created: 07-02-2025 12:41 IST
In a series of strategic military maneuvers, Somalia's semi-autonomous Puntland region forces have successfully captured significant territories from the Islamic State (IS). This weeks-long campaign has the potential to strengthen Puntland's demand for increased international backing, several officials and reporters for Reuters observed.

The offensive against IS in Puntland has shown notable progress, considering the militants' stronghold in Balidhidin, a village in the northern Golis Mountains. Previously under IS control for nearly a decade, it's now a site of strategic victory for Puntland's security forces, despite having endured harsh IS governance that drove many residents to seek refuge elsewhere.

Puntland's military spokesperson reported successful confrontations with IS, resulting in substantial militant casualties and the capture of key bases. With calls for international support, there's a pressing need for enhanced military technology and collaboration to maintain gains against IS and further stabilize the region.

(With inputs from agencies.)

