Karnataka High Court Dismisses Petition Against Siddaramaiah in MUDA Site Allotment Case

The Karnataka High Court dismissed a petition seeking a CBI probe into the MUDA site allotment case involving Chief Minister Siddaramaiah. Allegations involve illegal allocation of land to Siddaramaiah's wife. The court found no fault in the ongoing Lokayukta investigation to warrant further CBI inquiry.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bengaluru | Updated: 07-02-2025 13:10 IST | Created: 07-02-2025 13:10 IST
In a significant legal development for Karnataka's Chief Minister Siddaramaiah, the High Court on Friday dismissed a petition calling for a CBI probe into his alleged involvement in the controversial MUDA site allotment case. The petition was filed by RTI activist Snehamayi Krishna.

Siddaramaiah faces accusations regarding the allocation of 14 prized sites in Mysuru to his wife, Parvathi B M. The allegations suggest the sites were part of a compensatory allotment under a contentious land acquisition scheme. However, the court found the ongoing Lokayukta investigation satisfactory and saw no need for CBI involvement.

The High Court ruling follows Siddaramaiah's earlier unsuccessful challenge to Governor Thaawarchand Gehlot's sanction for the probe. Despite this, the legal scrutiny is set to continue with the Lokayukta police leading the investigation.

(With inputs from agencies.)

