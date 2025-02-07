Probationary Jail Guard Suspended After Assaulting Police Sub-Inspector in Indore

In a shocking incident in Indore, a probationary jail guard has been suspended following his arrest for assaulting a police sub-inspector. The incident, which was caught on video and went viral, involved the guard and three accomplices violently attacking the officer while he was on duty.

The attack took place early Wednesday morning during a routine vehicle inspection in the Banganga police station area. The accused, identified as Vikas Dabi, is a jail guard based in Jobat, Alirajpur district, and was reportedly on leave at the time of the attack. The altercation escalated when Dabi and another man, Ravi Rathore, detained and assaulted sub-inspector T Ekka.

Authorities have confirmed the suspension of Dabi under the Madhya Pradesh Civil Services rules, citing misconduct. Meanwhile, the search continues for the remaining two suspects involved in the assault. The incident has raised serious concerns regarding disciplinary breaches within law enforcement ranks.

(With inputs from agencies.)