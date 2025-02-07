Left Menu

UK Takes Helm of Ukraine Defence Forum Amid US Support Uncertainty

The Ukraine Defence Contact Group, a coalition established to support Ukraine's defense needs, will convene under UK's leadership for the first time, amid doubts about continued US backing. The UK-hosted meeting aims to sustain international military support against Russia's invasion, reflecting potential shifts in global defense alliances.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Brussels | Updated: 07-02-2025 19:38 IST | Created: 07-02-2025 19:38 IST
For the first time, the main international forum for securing weapons and ammunition for Ukraine will convene under the leadership of a nation other than the US. This shift occurs as uncertainty looms over the future of Washington's support in arming the embattled country.

The UK is set to host the 26th meeting of the Ukraine Defence Contact Group at NATO's headquarters in Brussels. This forum, which comprises around 50 partner countries, was initially assembled by former US Defence Secretary Lloyd Austin following Russia's invasion of Ukraine in 2022. The primary objective of the upcoming meeting is to assess and organize support priorities for Ukraine as the conflict with Russia persists.

Though the US accounts for about 30% of military aid to Ukraine, equal to the contributions of all European Union members combined, this transition marks a significant shift in leadership dynamics. While the motivation behind the UK-led session remains speculative, it highlights a collaborative commitment among international allies to burden-sharing efforts, according to a senior US official.

(With inputs from agencies.)

