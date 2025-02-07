Left Menu

Outrage in Tamil Nadu Over Shock Train Incident

A pregnant woman was allegedly sexually assaulted and pushed out of a moving train in Tamil Nadu. This crime has sparked public outrage, with politicians demanding stronger protections for women. The suspect, Hemraj, a repeat offender, was arrested using CCTV footage. Women's safety remains a critical concern.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Chennai | Updated: 07-02-2025 19:40 IST | Created: 07-02-2025 19:40 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

A 31-year-old man has been arrested for allegedly attempting to sexually assault a pregnant woman and pushing her out of a moving train near Katpadi, Tamil Nadu. The 36-year-old victim, originally from Chittoor, Andhra Pradesh, was traveling in a women's compartment when the incident occurred.

Police say the suspect, Hemraj, a known history-sheeter, boarded the train at Jolarpet and attempted the assault. The woman resisted, but was pushed from the train, sustaining fractures. Quick-thinking passers-by rushed her to a nearby hospital. The arrest was made possible by CCTV footage, linking Hemraj to the crime.

The incident has drawn widespread condemnation from political leaders across Tamil Nadu, calling for stringent measures to protect women. AIADMK's Palaniswami and BJP's Annamalai have criticized the state government's handling of women's safety. The need for stronger security measures in public transportation has become a crucial talking point.

(With inputs from agencies.)

