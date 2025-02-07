Arrest of Banned CPI (Maoist) Members Sparks Investigation

Four members of the banned CPI (Maoist) group, including two women cadres, have been apprehended by authorities in Bhadradri Kothagudem district of Telangana, sources indicate.

The individuals, aged between 19 and 45, originate from Chhattisgarh and were caught during a vehicle inspection by local police and CRPF officials in the Cherla mandal area.

Officials report that the suspects were found with 30 pamphlets intended to promote Maoist ideology. These materials have been confiscated as a formal case is lodged under the Telangana Public Security Act, with further investigation ongoing.

(With inputs from agencies.)