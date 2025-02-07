Corporate Scam Unveiled in Kerala: MLA Accused of Fraud

An MLA from Kerala has been booked for allegedly misleading citizens by falsely promising discounted laptops and scooters under the guise of Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) initiatives.

Authorities have identified Anandu Krishnan as a principal figure in the alleged scam, with police questioning him at Aluva Police Club, Kochi. The MLA, Najeeb Kanthapuram, faces serious charges alongside his secretary, both accused of duping victims through misleading advertisements.

The fraudulent scheme purportedly invited people to pay half the amount for laptops with guaranteed delivery within 40 days. Victims submitted payments, yet received neither products nor refunds, causing significant financial loss. A sweeping police investigation is underway, with over 200 related complaints recorded and multiple individuals implicated as beneficiaries of the scheme.

