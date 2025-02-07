Left Menu

Corporate Scam Unveiled in Kerala: MLA Accused of Fraud

A Kerala MLA has been accused of defrauding individuals by falsely promising discounted laptops and scooters using CSR funds. The scandal involves MLA Najeeb Kanthapuram and his secretary, with accusations of collecting substantial sums without delivering promised goods. Police investigations reveal widespread fraud orchestrated by Anandu Krishnan.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Malappuram | Updated: 07-02-2025 21:03 IST | Created: 07-02-2025 21:03 IST
Corporate Scam Unveiled in Kerala: MLA Accused of Fraud
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

An MLA from Kerala has been booked for allegedly misleading citizens by falsely promising discounted laptops and scooters under the guise of Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) initiatives.

Authorities have identified Anandu Krishnan as a principal figure in the alleged scam, with police questioning him at Aluva Police Club, Kochi. The MLA, Najeeb Kanthapuram, faces serious charges alongside his secretary, both accused of duping victims through misleading advertisements.

The fraudulent scheme purportedly invited people to pay half the amount for laptops with guaranteed delivery within 40 days. Victims submitted payments, yet received neither products nor refunds, causing significant financial loss. A sweeping police investigation is underway, with over 200 related complaints recorded and multiple individuals implicated as beneficiaries of the scheme.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Chhattisgarh Embraces Full Digital Transformation with E-Office Rollout

Chhattisgarh Embraces Full Digital Transformation with E-Office Rollout

 India
2
ITC Expands Horizons with Prasuma and Meatigo Acquisition

ITC Expands Horizons with Prasuma and Meatigo Acquisition

 India
3
Devastation in Sumy: Guided Bomb Attack in Ukraine

Devastation in Sumy: Guided Bomb Attack in Ukraine

 Ukraine
4
Boehringer Ingelheim India and EMRI Green Health Enhance Stroke Care Nationwide

Boehringer Ingelheim India and EMRI Green Health Enhance Stroke Care Nationw...

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

No more manual food logs: AI takes over diet tracking with real-time insights

First-ever public database documenting deployed AI agents developed to address gaps in transparency and safety

Digital technologies and AI open new doors for screening and treating childhood trauma

Cutting-edge AI breakthrough eliminates prompt fatigue, boosts efficiency

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025