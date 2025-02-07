Tragic Explosion Rocks Illegal Firecracker Unit in West Bengal

An explosion at an unlicensed firecracker manufacturing unit in Nadia district, West Bengal, resulted in the deaths of four individuals, including three women, on Friday. Police officials reported that the incident occurred in a densely populated area in Rathtala, Kalyani, also causing injuries to another woman, whose condition remains critical.

The West Bengal government has pledged a compensation of Rs 2 lakh for the families of the deceased. Four people were extracted from the scene and subsequently declared dead at JNM Hospital. The factory's owner has been taken into custody as authorities work to determine the cause of the explosion.

The factory was operating without a proper licence, as confirmed by a senior fire department official. Following the blast, a fire that broke out was controlled by firefighters within ninety minutes. A forensic team is currently examining the site, while the state government has demanded detailed report submissions from district authorities for further investigation.

(With inputs from agencies.)