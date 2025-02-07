Trump Administration Seals FBI Names Amid January 6 Investigation
The Trump administration reached a temporary agreement to protect the identities of FBI employees involved in the January 6 Capitol riot investigations. This decision came amid lawsuits from agents citing privacy and safety concerns, highlighting tensions between the FBI and governmental oversight demands.
In a move aligning with privacy and safety concerns, the Trump administration, on Friday, agreed to protect the identities of FBI employees linked to January 6, 2021, Capitol riot investigations. This temporary deal delays revealing their names until late March while legal actions from agent groups proceed.
The agreement, sanctioned by a federal judge, stems from pressure within the agency. Acting FBI head, Brian Driscoll resists demands from Emil Bove of the Justice Department for a list of agents, fearing backlash. Bove, previously Trump's defense lawyer, seeks this information as part of an internal review.
Despite Driscoll's internal pushback, the agency supplied a list with agent IDs, rather than names, emphasizing protection. Conversations include extended legal disputes and concerns over administrative overreach, keeping FBI's neutrality intact amid internal conflict.
(With inputs from agencies.)
