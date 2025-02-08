Left Menu

Reuters | Updated: 08-02-2025 02:44 IST | Created: 08-02-2025 02:44 IST
International Criminal Court prosecutor Khan first to be hit by U.S. sanctions, sources say 

By Stephanie van den Berg

THE HAGUE, Feb 7 - International Criminal Court Prosecutor Karim Khan is the first person to be hit with economic and travel sanctions authorized by U.S. President Donald Trump to target the war crimes tribunal over investigations of U.S. citizens or U.S. allies, two sources briefed on the matter told Reuters on Friday.

Khan, who is British, was named on Friday in an annex - not yet made public - to an executive order signed by Trump a day earlier, a senior ICC official and another source, both briefed by U.S. government officials, told Reuters. They spoke on condition of anonymity to discuss a confidential matter.

