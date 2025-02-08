Trump's Controversial Arms Sale to Israel Amidst Congressional Pushback
The Trump administration approved a $7.4 billion arms sale to Israel, despite congressional concerns. This decision bypassed the usual review process, drawing criticism from officials like Representative Gregory Meeks. The sale coincided with Israeli Prime Minister Netanyahu's Washington visit, highlighting Trump's strong support for Israel.
The Trump administration has sparked controversy by approving a massive $7.4 billion arms sale to Israel. This decision was made despite an appeal from Democratic lawmakers to pause the sale pending further information. The deal, announced by the Department of Defense, involves major contractors like Boeing Co and Lockheed Martin.
This arms package comes amid Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's visit to Washington, underscoring the close ties between Trump and Netanyahu. Representative Gregory Meeks voiced his concerns about the sale, criticizing the administration for bypassing the congressional review that traditionally accompanies such transactions.
Despite fervent opposition, the White House remained silent on the matter. Some speculate that Trump's near-total backing of Israel against Hamas is influencing his actions, including past instances where he sidestepped human rights objections to complete arms deals with other Middle Eastern nations.
(With inputs from agencies.)
