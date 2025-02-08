Left Menu

Trump's Controversial Arms Sale to Israel Amidst Congressional Pushback

The Trump administration approved a $7.4 billion arms sale to Israel, despite congressional concerns. This decision bypassed the usual review process, drawing criticism from officials like Representative Gregory Meeks. The sale coincided with Israeli Prime Minister Netanyahu's Washington visit, highlighting Trump's strong support for Israel.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 08-02-2025 06:45 IST | Created: 08-02-2025 06:45 IST
Trump's Controversial Arms Sale to Israel Amidst Congressional Pushback

The Trump administration has sparked controversy by approving a massive $7.4 billion arms sale to Israel. This decision was made despite an appeal from Democratic lawmakers to pause the sale pending further information. The deal, announced by the Department of Defense, involves major contractors like Boeing Co and Lockheed Martin.

This arms package comes amid Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's visit to Washington, underscoring the close ties between Trump and Netanyahu. Representative Gregory Meeks voiced his concerns about the sale, criticizing the administration for bypassing the congressional review that traditionally accompanies such transactions.

Despite fervent opposition, the White House remained silent on the matter. Some speculate that Trump's near-total backing of Israel against Hamas is influencing his actions, including past instances where he sidestepped human rights objections to complete arms deals with other Middle Eastern nations.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Samsung's Lee Acquitted: A Legal Saga Unfolds

Samsung's Lee Acquitted: A Legal Saga Unfolds

 Global
2
Shiv Sena Calls for Deportation of Illegal Immigrants from India

Shiv Sena Calls for Deportation of Illegal Immigrants from India

 India
3
Chhattisgarh Embraces Full Digital Transformation with E-Office Rollout

Chhattisgarh Embraces Full Digital Transformation with E-Office Rollout

 India
4
Devastation in Sumy: Guided Bomb Attack in Ukraine

Devastation in Sumy: Guided Bomb Attack in Ukraine

 Ukraine

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

No more manual food logs: AI takes over diet tracking with real-time insights

First-ever public database documenting deployed AI agents developed to address gaps in transparency and safety

Digital technologies and AI open new doors for screening and treating childhood trauma

Cutting-edge AI breakthrough eliminates prompt fatigue, boosts efficiency

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025