Delhi Government HQ Sealed Amid Political Shift

The Delhi Secretariat, heart of the city's governance, has been sealed with immediate effect to safeguard crucial official files, documents, and computer systems. This precaution comes as assembly poll results on Saturday suggest a significant regime shift, officials confirmed.

Following instructions from Lieutenant Governor V K Saxena, the General Administration Department (GAD) of the Delhi government mandated that departments, agencies, and ministerial camp offices must seek prior approval before removing any records or files, ensuring meticulous protection of sensitive information.

Current trends showcase the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) preparing to regain control in Delhi after over 26 years, overtaking the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) in a decisive victory. The GAD specified that no documents or computer hardware should exit the Secretariat without departmental authorization, securing records during this political transition.

(With inputs from agencies.)