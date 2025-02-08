Anil Nautiyal Steps Into Global Arena: India's New Envoy to South Sudan

Anil Nautiyal has been appointed as India's next Ambassador to South Sudan, the Ministry of External Affairs announced on Saturday.

The Ministry issued a statement confirming Nautiyal's new role, highlighting his background as a Joint Secretary in the Ministry since 2004. Nautiyal is expected to take up his assignment shortly.

His appointment is seen as a strategic move, leveraging his extensive experience in international relations to strengthen ties between India and South Sudan.

(With inputs from agencies.)