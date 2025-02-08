Left Menu

Anil Nautiyal Steps Into Global Arena: India's New Envoy to South Sudan

Anil Nautiyal has been named India's Ambassador to South Sudan. The Ministry of External Affairs confirmed his appointment, stating that he will assume his new role soon. Nautiyal, currently a Joint Secretary in the Ministry, brings experience and diplomacy to the role.

Diplomat
  • Country:
  • India

Anil Nautiyal has been appointed as India's next Ambassador to South Sudan, the Ministry of External Affairs announced on Saturday.

The Ministry issued a statement confirming Nautiyal's new role, highlighting his background as a Joint Secretary in the Ministry since 2004. Nautiyal is expected to take up his assignment shortly.

His appointment is seen as a strategic move, leveraging his extensive experience in international relations to strengthen ties between India and South Sudan.

(With inputs from agencies.)

