Hostage Exchange Sparks Outrage Amid Gaza Ceasefire

Tensions escalated as Hamas militants freed three emaciated Israeli hostages on Saturday, in exchange for Israel's release of almost 200 Palestinian prisoners. The swap, amid a delicate ceasefire, has ignited outrage in Israel and raises concerns about the conflict's future.

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu is under mounting pressure to extend the ceasefire, despite signaling intentions to resume the conflict even if it means abandoning dozens of captives. The Israeli hostages displayed severe malnutrition, according to health officials, leading to widespread emotional reactions.

The release marks the fifth since the ceasefire began, as humanitarian issues and international politics further complicate negotiations. Both sides face scrutiny over treatment of captives, potentially impacting long-term peace efforts.

(With inputs from agencies.)