High Court Upholds Integrity of Police Investigation Process

The Delhi High Court has reinforced the notion that transferring criminal case investigations from one agency to another is only permissible in rare and exceptional circumstances. According to the court, doing so could impact police morale, a factor that should be avoided whenever possible.

Justice Subramonium Prasad highlighted that mere allegations against investigating officers are insufficient to warrant the transfer of an investigation. The court's decision came in response to petitions filed by those accused in a cheating case, seeking to transfer the investigation to a superior agency like the CBI or the Special Cell.

The court noted the lack of sufficient evidence to suggest that the investigating agency had been negligent or biased. Despite the petitioners' claims, the court maintained that the investigation appeared fair and in accordance with the criteria set by the Supreme Court.

