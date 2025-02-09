Awaiting Diplomatic Signals: Russia and US Tensions Over Ukraine
Russia's UN envoy, Vasily Nebenzya, has stated that Moscow is prepared for negotiations with the U.S. regarding Ukraine, contingent upon receiving appropriate signals from Washington and ensuring Russia's interests are considered.
Vasily Nebenzya, Russia's envoy to the United Nations, has expressed Moscow's willingness to engage in talks with the United States concerning Ukraine. However, this is dependent on receiving favorable signals from Washington, according to reports by the state-run RIA Novosti.
Nebenzya, who holds the position of Russia's permanent representative to the UN, emphasized the necessity for discussions to occur on an 'equal basis.' He underscored that Russia's interests should be duly acknowledged and addressed during any potential negotiations.
This development highlights Russia's readiness for diplomatic engagement, providing a platform for dialogue amidst ongoing tensions over Ukraine.
(With inputs from agencies.)
