Left Menu

Awaiting Diplomatic Signals: Russia and US Tensions Over Ukraine

Russia's UN envoy, Vasily Nebenzya, has stated that Moscow is prepared for negotiations with the U.S. regarding Ukraine, contingent upon receiving appropriate signals from Washington and ensuring Russia's interests are considered.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Moscow | Updated: 09-02-2025 16:48 IST | Created: 09-02-2025 16:48 IST
Awaiting Diplomatic Signals: Russia and US Tensions Over Ukraine
  • Country:
  • Russia

Vasily Nebenzya, Russia's envoy to the United Nations, has expressed Moscow's willingness to engage in talks with the United States concerning Ukraine. However, this is dependent on receiving favorable signals from Washington, according to reports by the state-run RIA Novosti.

Nebenzya, who holds the position of Russia's permanent representative to the UN, emphasized the necessity for discussions to occur on an 'equal basis.' He underscored that Russia's interests should be duly acknowledged and addressed during any potential negotiations.

This development highlights Russia's readiness for diplomatic engagement, providing a platform for dialogue amidst ongoing tensions over Ukraine.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Netanyahu Faces Increased Pressure Over Gaza Crisis Amid Hostage Release Shock

Netanyahu Faces Increased Pressure Over Gaza Crisis Amid Hostage Release Sho...

 Global
2
Trade Tensions Trigger Market Turbulence

Trade Tensions Trigger Market Turbulence

 Global
3
Trump Administration Probes Treasury Debt, Potential Fraud Behind Trillion-Dollar Figures

Trump Administration Probes Treasury Debt, Potential Fraud Behind Trillion-D...

 Global
4
Unveiling a Middle East Economic Renaissance Amidst Political Shifts

Unveiling a Middle East Economic Renaissance Amidst Political Shifts

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

India in the global AI race: Misunderstood or Undervalued?

The Impact of Natural Disasters on Fiscal Stability and Policy Adaptation

Who Owns What? The Gender Divide in Real Estate and Property Tax Compliance

Building Trust in Geothermal Projects: The Role of FPIC in Stakeholder Inclusion

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025