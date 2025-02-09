Tragic Killing of Cook Sparks Outrage After Delhi Bus Incident

A shocking act of brutality emerged from northwest Delhi's Bawana area, as Manoj, a cook, lost his life following a horrific attack inside a bus. The incident, sparked by a food spill on a seat, has left the community in shock and authorities scrambling to apprehend those responsible.

The tragic incident unfolded on the night of February 1, when Manoj and a colleague boarded a bus after attending a wedding. A minor mishap saw food spill onto a bus seat, enraging the driver and his associates, who allegedly subjected Manoj to a horrific ordeal, forcing him to clean the seat with his shirt before violently attacking him.

Police investigations led to the arrest of one suspect, while the hunt continues for the other two perpetrators. This brutal episode, confirmed by a postmortem revealing severe internal injuries, has raised pressing questions about safety and accountability within public transport systems.

(With inputs from agencies.)