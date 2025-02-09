BJP's Crusade Against AAP: The Battle Over Withheld CAG Reports

In a bold statement on Sunday, BJP's Rohini MLA Vijender Gupta alleged that the AAP government's corruption would soon be exposed through 14 pending Comptroller and Auditor General (CAG) reports on city administration. He criticized AAP for failing to table a single report during the past five years.

Gupta, the opposition leader in the outgoing assembly, attacked AAP for withholding these reports and emphasized the challenges faced by opposition MLAs in bringing them to discussion. He claimed they met hostility instead of proper responses from ruling party MLAs.

Gupta and six BJP MLAs have petitioned the Delhi High Court to instruct the assembly speaker to table the CAG reports. Reaffirming his commitment to change, Gupta assured that better days are on the horizon under the BJP's new rule.

(With inputs from agencies.)