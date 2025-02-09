BJP's Crusade Against AAP: The Battle Over Withheld CAG Reports
BJP's Rohini MLA Vijender Gupta has claimed that the AAP government's corruption will be exposed once 14 CAG reports on city administration are tabled in the Delhi Assembly. Gupta criticized the AAP for not presenting these reports over five years, despite efforts by the opposition to have them discussed.
- Country:
- India
In a bold statement on Sunday, BJP's Rohini MLA Vijender Gupta alleged that the AAP government's corruption would soon be exposed through 14 pending Comptroller and Auditor General (CAG) reports on city administration. He criticized AAP for failing to table a single report during the past five years.
Gupta, the opposition leader in the outgoing assembly, attacked AAP for withholding these reports and emphasized the challenges faced by opposition MLAs in bringing them to discussion. He claimed they met hostility instead of proper responses from ruling party MLAs.
Gupta and six BJP MLAs have petitioned the Delhi High Court to instruct the assembly speaker to table the CAG reports. Reaffirming his commitment to change, Gupta assured that better days are on the horizon under the BJP's new rule.
(With inputs from agencies.)
- READ MORE ON:
- BJP
- AAP
- CAG
- reports
- corruption
- Delhi
- assembly
- Vijender Gupta
- withholding
- poll results
ALSO READ
Uttarakhand CM Pushkar Singh Dhami Targets Delhi Rivals with Bold Accusations
Delhi only state providing free health services through mohalla clinics, 24x7 electricity: Chief Minister Atishi.
Under British rule, people lacked representation, were deprived of good education, jobs. Delhi govt schools transformed life of poor: Atishi.
Delhi's Air Quality and Weather: A Mixed Bag of Moderate Air and Chilly Mornings
Corruption Charges Amid Political Shifts: The Rajapaksa Saga