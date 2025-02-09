Left Menu

Gaza's Netzarim Corridor: A Ceasefire Milestone Amidst Tensions

The Israeli military has withdrawn from Gaza's Netzarim corridor, a move agreed upon in a ceasefire with Hamas. Hamas declared the withdrawal a victory and has taken control of the area, overseeing Palestinian movement. Ceasefire negotiations continue, with recent talks mediated by Qatar and Egypt.

In a significant move under the ceasefire agreement, the Israeli military has pulled back from Gaza's Netzarim corridor, a territory that was pivotal during the conflict. Recognized as a victory by Hamas, the withdrawal has allowed for a controlled flow of Palestinians returning to the region.

Footage captured by Reuters depicted Israeli military vehicles retreating from the coastal area towards the Israeli border. The corridor, which once divided Gaza's northern and southern communities, has become a lifeline for thousands of Palestinians eager to return home amidst the post-war devastation.

As tense negotiations continue, indirect talks regarding the next steps in this fragile ceasefire are expected soon. With international mediation efforts ongoing, the community awaits sustainable peace, even as isolated incidents of violence underscore the fragile nature of the current agreement.

