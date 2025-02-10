Family Feud: Fatal Property Dispute Leads to Tragic Shooting
A tragic shooting in Mahera Chungi, sparked by a property dispute, saw Harshvardhan allegedly kill his sister Jyoti and her three-year-old daughter. Tensions escalated after their father Lavkush Chauhan transferred property to Jyoti. Harshvardhan's actions left the family shattered and the community in shock.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Etawah | Updated: 10-02-2025 08:45 IST | Created: 10-02-2025 08:45 IST
- Country:
- India
In a deeply unsettling incident, a property dispute in Mahera Chungi locality escalated into tragedy when Harshvardhan Chauhan allegedly shot dead his sister Jyoti and her three-year-old daughter Tashu.
The grim episode unfolded late Sunday night, revealing family tensions ignited by property transfer issues, say local law enforcement.
This act of violence has left the family and community deeply shaken, with police investigations ongoing as they piece together the events that led to this harrowing tragedy.
(With inputs from agencies.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Tragedy in North Darfur: WHO Calls for an End to Attacks on Healthcare
Tragedy in Sudan: Hospital Attack Highlights Escalating Civil War
Tragedy Strikes Again: Fuel Tanker Explosion Claims Lives in Nigeria
Tragedy Strikes at Thikkodi Beach: Four Lives Lost
Tragedy Strikes: Gasoline Tanker Explosion in Southern Nigeria