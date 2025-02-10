Supreme Court Questions Gujarat Police Over Imran Pratapgarhi's FIR

The Supreme Court on Monday critically examined the Gujarat Police's actions regarding an FIR filed against Congress MP Imran Pratapgarhi for allegedly uploading an edited video featuring a provocative song.

A bench comprising Justices Abhay S Oka and Ujjal Bhuyan addressed the Gujarat High Court's refusal to dismiss Pratapgarhi's petition to quash the FIR, noting the court failed to understand the intended message of the song, which they argue promotes non-violence.

Senior advocate Kapil Sibal, representing Pratapgarhi, criticized the High Court's decision, emphasizing it misapplied the law. The Supreme Court delayed proceedings for three weeks at the request of the state's counsel. Meanwhile, the Gujarat government and complainant Kishanbhai Deepakbhai Nanda have been notified of Pratapgarhi's appeal against the FIR, which he labels a malicious act to harass him due to his political affiliation.

(With inputs from agencies.)