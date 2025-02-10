Left Menu

Supreme Court Questions Gujarat Police Over Imran Pratapgarhi's FIR

The Supreme Court questioned the Gujarat Police over an FIR against Congress MP Imran Pratapgarhi for allegedly posting an edited video of a provocative song. The apex court deferred the matter for three weeks. The FIR alleges the video incited enmity, but Pratapgarhi claims it promotes non-violence.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 10-02-2025 14:13 IST | Created: 10-02-2025 14:13 IST
Supreme Court Questions Gujarat Police Over Imran Pratapgarhi's FIR
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The Supreme Court on Monday critically examined the Gujarat Police's actions regarding an FIR filed against Congress MP Imran Pratapgarhi for allegedly uploading an edited video featuring a provocative song.

A bench comprising Justices Abhay S Oka and Ujjal Bhuyan addressed the Gujarat High Court's refusal to dismiss Pratapgarhi's petition to quash the FIR, noting the court failed to understand the intended message of the song, which they argue promotes non-violence.

Senior advocate Kapil Sibal, representing Pratapgarhi, criticized the High Court's decision, emphasizing it misapplied the law. The Supreme Court delayed proceedings for three weeks at the request of the state's counsel. Meanwhile, the Gujarat government and complainant Kishanbhai Deepakbhai Nanda have been notified of Pratapgarhi's appeal against the FIR, which he labels a malicious act to harass him due to his political affiliation.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Trump Questions Future of USAID, State Department to Oversee Funding

Trump Questions Future of USAID, State Department to Oversee Funding

 United States
2
Robotic Dogs Take Center Stage at Aero India 2025

Robotic Dogs Take Center Stage at Aero India 2025

 India
3
Weather Bureau Highlights La Nina Tendencies Amidst Uncertain Patterns

Weather Bureau Highlights La Nina Tendencies Amidst Uncertain Patterns

 Japan
4
Political Storm: Manipur CM's Resignation Amid Rising Tensions

Political Storm: Manipur CM's Resignation Amid Rising Tensions

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The future of beekeeping: IoT and AI-powered precision monitoring enhances hive health

New AI framework enhances accuracy and interpretability in travel demand prediction

Fixing the GenAI feedback loop: Researchers propose selective response strategy

Scaling AI for the real world: Enhancing efficiency, adaptability, and inclusivity

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025